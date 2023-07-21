State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 43,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

