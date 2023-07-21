State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,237 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.7 %

TNL stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

