State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,014 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Energizer’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

