State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,252 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5,548.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 87,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,489,750 shares of company stock valued at $412,536,075 over the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.