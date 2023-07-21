State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,278 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

