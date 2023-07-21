State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,957 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.0 %

HCC stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

