State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.16 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 864,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

