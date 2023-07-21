State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.17 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $39.40 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.