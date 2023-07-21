State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average of $177.44. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

See Also

