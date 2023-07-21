State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $260.71 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ESGR. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

