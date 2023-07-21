State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

