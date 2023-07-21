Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

