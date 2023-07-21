Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,190,698 shares.

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

