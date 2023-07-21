Strs Ohio Acquires 300 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $246.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $252.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.75.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

