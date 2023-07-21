Strs Ohio Acquires 3,900 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $155.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.