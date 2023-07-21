Strs Ohio Acquires 8,300 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.15 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

