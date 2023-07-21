Strs Ohio Buys 11,919 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

