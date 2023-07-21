Strs Ohio Buys 2,180 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

