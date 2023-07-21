Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 13,429 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

