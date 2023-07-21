Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.