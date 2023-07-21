Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

