Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

