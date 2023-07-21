Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,745 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 322,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

NYSE MTB opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

