Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,679 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.80 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

