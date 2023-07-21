Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

