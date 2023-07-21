Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

