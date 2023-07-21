Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

