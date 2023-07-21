Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.60.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

