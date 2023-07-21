Strs Ohio Grows Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FYBR. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

