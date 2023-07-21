Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

