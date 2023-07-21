Strs Ohio Has $1.33 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.27.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

