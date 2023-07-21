Strs Ohio Has $1.34 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 4.4 %

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,201 shares of company stock worth $40,246,436. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

