Strs Ohio Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

