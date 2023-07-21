Strs Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.60 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

