Strs Ohio Has $1.44 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

