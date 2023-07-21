Strs Ohio Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

