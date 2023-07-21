Strs Ohio Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,214.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 445.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 256,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 132,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

SYF opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

