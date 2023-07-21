Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.