Strs Ohio Has $1.56 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWW opened at $767.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $466.44 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.