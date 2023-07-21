Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

