Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
