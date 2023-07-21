Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

