Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

RLI Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.