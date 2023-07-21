Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

