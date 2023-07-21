Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,066,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,908,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,066,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,908,962.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 315,491 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,900 over the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

