Strs Ohio Purchases 6,000 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,672.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $187.00 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

