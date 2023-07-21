Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.