Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.68 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

