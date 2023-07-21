Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

