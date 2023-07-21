Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Invesco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.